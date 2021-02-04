Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 325.30K

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) is priced at $78.29 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $74.51 and reached a high price of $75.49, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $72.46. The stock touched a low price of $70.50.

Recently in News on February 4, 2021, Quanterix Prices Public Offering of Common Stock. Quanterix Corporation (Nasdaq: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,571,428 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $70.00 per share. All of the shares in the offering will be sold by Quanterix. Gross proceeds from the sale of the shares, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $250 million. Quanterix has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 535,714 shares of common stock on the same terms and conditions. You can read further details here

Quanterix Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $84.99 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $42.92 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) full year performance was 164.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quanterix Corporation shares are logging -7.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 618.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.90 and $84.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 757005 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) recorded performance in the market was 55.83%, having the revenues showcasing 95.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.34B, as it employees total of 248 workers.

Analysts verdict on Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Quanterix Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 47.29, with a change in the price was noted +46.96. In a similar fashion, Quanterix Corporation posted a movement of +147.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 277,304 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QTRX is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Quanterix Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.73%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Quanterix Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 55.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 119.58%, alongside a boost of 164.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 64.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 95.42% during last recorded quarter.