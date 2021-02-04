Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) market price of $18.18 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX), which is $18.18 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $18.57 after opening rate of $18.08 while the lowest price it went was recorded $17.60 before closing at $17.83.

Recently in News on January 28, 2021, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (“Ortho”), the world’s largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to improving and saving lives through innovative laboratory testing and blood-typing solutions, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 76 million ordinary shares at $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds raised from this offering are expected to be $1,292 million. Ortho’s ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on January 28, 2021, under the symbol “OCDX,” and the offering is expected to close on February 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc shares are logging 0.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.14 and $18.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8629521 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) recorded performance in the market was 12.92%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.84B, as it employees total of 4500 workers.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.92%.