Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) is on the roll with an average volume of 364.43K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY), which is $70.79 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $76.65 after opening rate of $76.65 while the lowest price it went was recorded $69.03 before closing at $74.99.

Recently in News on February 2, 2021, Mercury Systems Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results. Second Quarter Highlights Include:Revenue increased 9% over prior year with 9% organic growthBookings of $210 million yield a book-to-bill of 1.0Record backlog of $945 million increased 30% over prior yearCompleted acquisition of Physical Optics Corporation. You can read further details here

Mercury Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $88.80 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $69.03 for the same time period, recorded on 02/03/21.

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) full year performance was -11.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mercury Systems Inc. shares are logging -26.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $52.24 and $96.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1520479 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) recorded performance in the market was -19.61%, having the revenues showcasing -1.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.10B, as it employees total of 1979 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mercury Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 76.24, with a change in the price was noted +3.75. In a similar fashion, Mercury Systems Inc. posted a movement of +5.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 346,958 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MRCY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY)

Raw Stochastic average of Mercury Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.84%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.02%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Mercury Systems Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.75%, alongside a downfall of -11.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.64% during last recorded quarter.