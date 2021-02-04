Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) is on the roll with an average volume of 155.01K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO), which is $11.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $13.49 after opening rate of $12.54 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.16 before closing at $13.34.

Recently in News on February 4, 2021, Kaleido Biosciences Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human health, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $11.50 per share. In addition, Kaleido has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 787,500 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to Kaleido from this offering are expected to be approximately $60.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses and excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares are being offered by Kaleido. The offering is expected to close on February 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.50 on 01/28/21, with the lowest value was $8.96 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) full year performance was 42.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kaleido Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -45.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 298.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.82 and $20.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1135082 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) recorded performance in the market was 46.59%, having the revenues showcasing 131.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 540.00M, as it employees total of 91 workers.

Analysts verdict on Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Kaleido Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.07, with a change in the price was noted +5.92. In a similar fashion, Kaleido Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of +111.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 249,404 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KLDO is recording 0.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.55.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Kaleido Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.12%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Kaleido Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 101.82%, alongside a boost of 42.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 41.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 131.20% during last recorded quarter.