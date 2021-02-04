HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) Quarterly Performance is 370.48%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) was valued at $11.82. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.00 while reaching the peak value of $16.27 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.41. The stock current value is $15.62.

Recently in News on February 3, 2021, HyreCar Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock. HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery services, today announced that it has commenced a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock of the company. HyreCar expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option, solely to cover over-allotments, if any, to purchase additional shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

HyreCar Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.27 on 02/03/21, with the lowest value was $6.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) full year performance was 422.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HyreCar Inc. shares are logging 29.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1675.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.88 and $12.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1768894 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) recorded performance in the market was 118.77%, having the revenues showcasing 370.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 264.76M, as it employees total of 86 workers.

Analysts verdict on HyreCar Inc. (HYRE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the HyreCar Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.89, with a change in the price was noted +12.00. In a similar fashion, HyreCar Inc. posted a movement of +331.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 359,710 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HYRE is recording 10.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.00.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of HyreCar Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.67%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of HyreCar Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 118.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 346.29%, alongside a boost of 422.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 114.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 118.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 370.48% during last recorded quarter.