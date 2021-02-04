Here is why Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.33%

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) is priced at $4.79 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.86 and reached a high price of $4.89, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.88. The stock touched a low price of $4.72.

Recently in News on January 16, 2021, Apartment Investment and Management Company Announces 2020 Dividend Income Tax Allocation. Apartment Investment and Management Company (“Aimco”) (NYSE: AIV) announced today the 2020 dividend allocation for federal income tax purposes for its Class A Common Stock. Aimco’s tax return for the year ended December 31, 2020 has not yet been filed. As a result, the income tax character for the distributions shown below has been calculated using the best available information as of the date of this release. Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and the information in this release is not intended as advice to shareholders as to how dividends should be reported on their tax returns. Also note that state and local taxation of real estate investment trust dividends varies and may not be the same as the taxation under federal rules. Aimco encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to federal, state and local income tax effects of these distributions. You can read further details here

Apartment Investment and Management Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.32 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $4.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) full year performance was -16.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Apartment Investment and Management Company shares are logging -26.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.64 and $6.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9618652 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) recorded performance in the market was -9.28%, having the revenues showcasing 38.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 733.21M, as it employees total of 950 workers.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Apartment Investment and Management Company a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.21, with a change in the price was noted -30.81. In a similar fashion, Apartment Investment and Management Company posted a movement of -86.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,389,380 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIV is recording 2.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.91.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Apartment Investment and Management Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.73%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Apartment Investment and Management Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.81%, alongside a downfall of -16.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.61% during last recorded quarter.