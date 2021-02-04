Gear up for the change! Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) has hit the volume of 4893463

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN), which is $1.77 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.85 after opening rate of $1.72 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.71 before closing at $1.71.

Recently in News on January 28, 2021, Lipocine Closes Underwritten Public Offering Of Common Stock. Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 16,428,571 shares of its common stock, offered at a price of $1.75 to the public, which included the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase 2,142,857 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price. Gross proceeds to Lipocine were approximately $28.7 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company. You can read further details here

Lipocine Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4200 on 01/22/21, with the lowest value was $1.3100 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) full year performance was 298.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lipocine Inc. shares are logging -26.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 488.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $2.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4893463 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) recorded performance in the market was 30.15%, having the revenues showcasing 47.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 144.70M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lipocine Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4945, with a change in the price was noted +0.5100. In a similar fashion, Lipocine Inc. posted a movement of +40.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,213,039 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPCN is recording 0.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.22.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Lipocine Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.89%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Lipocine Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.32%, alongside a boost of 298.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 47.50% during last recorded quarter.