Gear up for the change! Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) has hit the volume of 1222157

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) is priced at $2.89 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.64 and reached a high price of $2.79, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.69. The stock touched a low price of $2.53.

Recently in News on December 28, 2020, Ambow Wins Approval to Establish Postdoctoral Research Workstation. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced it has received approval from the National Postdoctoral Management Committee under the Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security to establish a postdoctoral scientific research workstation (“workstation”) in order to carry out postdoctoral training and research in educational technology, artificial intelligence, computer science and the Internet of Things. You can read further details here

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.10 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $2.08 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) full year performance was 29.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares are logging -55.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 162.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.10 and $6.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1222157 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) recorded performance in the market was 23.96%, having the revenues showcasing 1.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 58.91M, as it employees total of 1694 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ambow Education Holding Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.59, with a change in the price was noted +0.86. In a similar fashion, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. posted a movement of +43.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 646,145 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMBO is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO)

Raw Stochastic average of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.29%.

Considering, the past performance of Ambow Education Holding Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.27%, alongside a boost of 29.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.51% during last recorded quarter.