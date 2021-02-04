Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) market price of $5.51 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON). It is currently valued at $5.51. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.65, after setting-off with the price of $5.27. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.12 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.26.

Recently in News on December 31, 2020, Ebang International Holdings Inc. to Launch Cryptocurrency Exchange in the First Quarter of 2021. Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a blockchain technology company in the global market, today announced that the Company expects to commence public testing of its cryptocurrency exchange and officially launch the exchange in the first quarter of 2021. Currently, the Company has completed the internal testing of its cryptocurrency exchange. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares are logging -63.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.80 and $14.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4461903 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) recorded performance in the market was -9.23%, having the revenues showcasing -36.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 465.10M, as it employees total of 212 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ebang International Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.00, with a change in the price was noted -2.31. In a similar fashion, Ebang International Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -29.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,248,798 in trading volumes.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ebang International Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.63%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ebang International Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.23%. The shares increased approximately by 21.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.96% during last recorded quarter.