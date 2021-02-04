Do Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) beta value of 1.85 signposts another twist?

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) is priced at $3.29 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.96 and reached a high price of $3.37, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.92. The stock touched a low price of $2.96.

Recently in News on December 16, 2020, Ovid Therapeutics Announces Addition to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced that it has been added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI). The addition will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 21, 2020. You can read further details here

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.37 on 02/03/21, with the lowest value was $2.27 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) full year performance was -9.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -65.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 82.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.80 and $9.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4977811 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) recorded performance in the market was 42.42%, having the revenues showcasing -33.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 193.88M, as it employees total of 65 workers.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ovid Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.41, with a change in the price was noted -2.38. In a similar fashion, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -41.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,479,980 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OVID is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.50%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ovid Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.97%, alongside a downfall of -9.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.40% during last recorded quarter.