Do Intevac Inc. (IVAC) beta value of 0.97 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Intevac Inc. (IVAC), which is $6.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.5978 after opening rate of $6.93 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.8217 before closing at $7.54.

Recently in News on February 3, 2021, Intevac Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results. Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC) today reported financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended January 2, 2021. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Intevac Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.95 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $6.30 for the same time period, recorded on 02/04/21.

Intevac Inc. (IVAC) full year performance was 20.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Intevac Inc. shares are logging -20.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 100.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.17 and $7.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 611867 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Intevac Inc. (IVAC) recorded performance in the market was 4.58%, having the revenues showcasing 46.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 182.32M, as it employees total of 272 workers.

Specialists analysis on Intevac Inc. (IVAC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Intevac Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.27, with a change in the price was noted +0.38. In a similar fashion, Intevac Inc. posted a movement of +6.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 78,731 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IVAC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Intevac Inc. (IVAC)

Raw Stochastic average of Intevac Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.17%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.80%, alongside a boost of 20.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.12% during last recorded quarter.