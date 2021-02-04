Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 895.16K

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) is priced at $1.44 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.29 and reached a high price of $1.62, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.29. The stock touched a low price of $1.29.

Recently in News on February 2, 2021, Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present Update on Mino-Lok and Other Therapies at the Virtual Investor Conferences Small and Microcap Showcase on February 4. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Citius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing critical care drug products, will present at the upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences Small and Microcap Showcase on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Citius Chairman of the Board Leonard Mazur will present an update on the Company’s lead product candidate MinoLok, currently in Phase 3 trials, and an overview of three other active programs. You can read further details here

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6200 on 02/03/21, with the lowest value was $1.0000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) full year performance was 28.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -26.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 246.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.41 and $1.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13739141 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) recorded performance in the market was 41.18%, having the revenues showcasing 45.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 78.72M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Analysts verdict on Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0715, with a change in the price was noted +0.5454. In a similar fashion, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +60.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,046,413 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CTXR is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.44%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 41.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.63%, alongside a boost of 28.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.78% during last recorded quarter.