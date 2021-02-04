Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) market price of $3.19 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) was valued at $2.59. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.35 while reaching the peak value of $2.8299 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.31. The stock current value is $3.19.

Recently in News on November 24, 2020, Cheetah Mobile Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results. Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) (“Cheetah Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile internet company with global market coverage, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Cheetah Mobile Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.23 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $1.79 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) full year performance was 27.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares are logging 7.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 191.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.09 and $2.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3032377 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) recorded performance in the market was 43.89%, having the revenues showcasing 38.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 360.40M, as it employees total of 2209 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cheetah Mobile Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.02, with a change in the price was noted +1.19. In a similar fashion, Cheetah Mobile Inc. posted a movement of +61.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 521,544 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CMCM is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)

Raw Stochastic average of Cheetah Mobile Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.91%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.86%, alongside a boost of 27.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 42.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.50% during last recorded quarter.