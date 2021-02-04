Boiling and ready to burst as Weidai Ltd. (WEI) last month performance was 22.79%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Weidai Ltd. (WEI). It is currently valued at $1.93. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.76, after setting-off with the price of $1.56. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.50 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.67.

Recently in News on November 20, 2020, Weidai Ltd. to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 15, 2020. – Weidai Ltd. (“Weidai” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WEI), a leading auto-backed financing solution provider in China, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders at No. 9 Baiyun Road, Shangcheng District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, the People’s Republic of China on December 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (local time). You can read further details here

Weidai Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1300 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $1.2800 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) full year performance was -27.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Weidai Ltd. shares are logging -64.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 164.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.73 and $5.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5599284 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Weidai Ltd. (WEI) recorded performance in the market was 25.56%, having the revenues showcasing -1.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 116.10M, as it employees total of 6970 workers.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Weidai Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4659, with a change in the price was noted +0.8551. In a similar fashion, Weidai Ltd. posted a movement of +79.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,922,782 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WEI is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Weidai Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.55%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Weidai Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.46%, alongside a downfall of -27.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.18% during last recorded quarter.