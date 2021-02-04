Boiling and ready to burst as LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) last month performance was 40.68%

At the end of the latest market close, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) was valued at $3.32. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.92 while reaching the peak value of $3.34 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.8238. The stock current value is $3.27.

Recently in News on December 7, 2020, LightInTheBox Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) (“LightInTheBox” or the “Company”), a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.51 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $2.01 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) full year performance was 222.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. shares are logging -15.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 461.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.58 and $3.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1018651 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) recorded performance in the market was 30.71%, having the revenues showcasing 46.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 341.23M, as it employees total of 953 workers.

The Analysts eye on LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.42, with a change in the price was noted +1.33. In a similar fashion, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +67.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 508,499 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LITB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB)

Raw Stochastic average of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.12%.

Considering, the past performance of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 108.81%, alongside a boost of 222.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 41.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by 40.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.26% during last recorded quarter.