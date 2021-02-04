AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.26

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB), which is $10.73 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.58 after opening rate of $11.57 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.53 before closing at $11.32.

Recently in News on February 3, 2021, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, today announced that it has commenced a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock of the Company. In addition, the Company expects to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.32 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $8.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) full year performance was 423.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares are logging -19.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 607.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.52 and $13.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3638946 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) recorded performance in the market was 22.49%, having the revenues showcasing 201.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 599.59M, as it employees total of 64 workers.

The Analysts eye on AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AquaBounty Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.47, with a change in the price was noted +7.08. In a similar fashion, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +193.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,721,135 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AQB is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Technical rundown of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)

Raw Stochastic average of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.60%.

Considering, the past performance of AquaBounty Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 209.22%, alongside a boost of 423.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 201.40% during last recorded quarter.