Analysts Mean recommendation for CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) was 3.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU), which is $4.72 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.12 after opening rate of $3.89 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.89 before closing at $4.12.

Recently in News on January 8, 2021, CPI Aerostructures Awarded Contract From Raytheon Missiles & Defense. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero”) (NYSE American: CVU) announced today that it has received an order from Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies business, to manufacture structural assemblies on an undisclosed platform. This is a sole source follow-on order and CPI Aero anticipates making deliveries starting in 2021. Terms of the order will not be disclosed. You can read further details here

CPI Aerostructures Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.99 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $3.78 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) full year performance was -36.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CPI Aerostructures Inc. shares are logging -32.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 265.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.29 and $7.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 441227 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) recorded performance in the market was 7.54%, having the revenues showcasing 79.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.22M, as it employees total of 258 workers.

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CPI Aerostructures Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.15, with a change in the price was noted +2.29. In a similar fashion, CPI Aerostructures Inc. posted a movement of +94.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 80,949 in trading volumes.

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of CPI Aerostructures Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.31%.

If we look into the earlier routines of CPI Aerostructures Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.26%, alongside a downfall of -36.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 79.13% during last recorded quarter.