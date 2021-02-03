Why is Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) up 412.82% from the day 1 this year?

Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) is priced at $6.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.11 and reached a high price of $6.15, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.08. The stock touched a low price of $5.08.

Recently in News on January 5, 2021, Trinity Biotech Announces CE Mark of its Covid-19 IgG ELISA Antibody Test. Trinity Biotech plc (Nasdaq: TRIB) has achieved CE Mark approval and registration for its Covid-19 IgG ELISA antibody test, the Captia™ SARS-CoV-2 IgG ELISA. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Trinity Biotech plc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.30 on 01/29/21, with the lowest value was $3.49 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) full year performance was 412.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Trinity Biotech plc shares are logging -4.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 969.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.56 and $6.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1244267 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) recorded performance in the market was 57.48%, having the revenues showcasing 120.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 130.32M, as it employees total of 579 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Trinity Biotech plc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.36, with a change in the price was noted +3.83. In a similar fashion, Trinity Biotech plc posted a movement of +176.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 403,418 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TRIB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 11.70.

Technical breakdown of Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB)

Raw Stochastic average of Trinity Biotech plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.43%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Trinity Biotech plc, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 57.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 148.96%, alongside a boost of 412.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 33.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 57.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 120.59% during last recorded quarter.