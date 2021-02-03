VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is on the roll with an average volume of 700.44K in the recent 3 months

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is priced at $2.58 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.39 and reached a high price of $2.63, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.30. The stock touched a low price of $2.33.

Recently in News on January 27, 2021, VAALCO Enters Into Crude Oil Derivative Contracts. VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into crude oil commodity swap agreements for a total of 709,262 barrels at a Dated Brent weighted average price of $53.10 per barrel for the period from and including February 2021 through January 2022. These swaps will settle on a monthly basis. You can read further details here

VAALCO Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.63 on 02/02/21, with the lowest value was $1.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) full year performance was 17.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VAALCO Energy Inc. shares are logging 5.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 268.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $2.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1016191 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) recorded performance in the market was 45.76%, having the revenues showcasing 205.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 151.01M, as it employees total of 111 workers.

Specialists analysis on VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.44, with a change in the price was noted +1.51. In a similar fashion, VAALCO Energy Inc. posted a movement of +141.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 548,831 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EGY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

Raw Stochastic average of VAALCO Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.88%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 122.41%, alongside a boost of 17.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 45.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 205.14% during last recorded quarter.