Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) is on the roll with an average volume of 39.44K in the recent 3 months

Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) is priced at $9.84 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.01 and reached a high price of $10.4265, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.18. The stock touched a low price of $9.6401.

Recently in News on January 25, 2021, Townsquare Announces Significant Share Repurchase Of A Minimum Of 10 Million Shares. Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) (the “Company” or “Townsquare”) announced that it has entered into an agreement to repurchase a minimum of 10 million of the 12.5 million shares of Class A common stock, shares of Class B common stock and warrants held by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P. (collectively, “Oaktree”), for $6.40 per security, which reflects a 19% discount from the closing price of the Class A common stock on Friday, January 22, 2021. The repurchase was approved by the Board of Directors following the recommendation of a committee of independent and disinterested directors (the “Special Committee”). With this transaction, Oaktree will be selling approximately one third of its Class A common stock, all of its Class B common stock (each share of which is entitled to ten votes per share on each matter submitted to a vote of stockholders) and at least the majority of its warrants. The aggregate purchase price is expected to be at least $64 million, subject to the Company’s ability to elect to purchase additional securities at closing of the repurchase. You can read further details here

Townsquare Media Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.25 on 01/29/21, with the lowest value was $6.57 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) full year performance was 3.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Townsquare Media Inc. shares are logging -12.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 177.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.54 and $11.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 67732 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) recorded performance in the market was 52.85%, having the revenues showcasing 125.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 180.70M, as it employees total of 2836 workers.

Specialists analysis on Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Townsquare Media Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.16, with a change in the price was noted +5.21. In a similar fashion, Townsquare Media Inc. posted a movement of +109.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 28,901 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TSQ is recording 5.86 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.86.

Trends and Technical analysis: Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Townsquare Media Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.09%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 52.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 128.76%, alongside a boost of 3.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 52.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 125.22% during last recorded quarter.