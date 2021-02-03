Time to Buy Beat-Down Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN) is priced at $3.34 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.98 and reached a high price of $3.08, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.04. The stock touched a low price of $2.98.

Recently in News on February 3, 2021, Ruhnn Enters into Definitive Agreement for “Going Private” Transaction. Ruhnn Holding Limited (“ruhnn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RUHN), a leading internet key opinion leader (“KOL”) facilitator in China, today announced that it has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with RUNION Holding Limited (“Parent”) and RUNION Mergersub Limited (“Merger Sub”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement and subject to the terms and conditions thereof, Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving entity and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (the “Merger”), in a transaction implying an equity value of the Company of approximately US$296.4 million. You can read further details here

Ruhnn Holding Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.43 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $2.88 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN) full year performance was -62.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ruhnn Holding Limited shares are logging -63.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.26 and $9.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1190635 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN) recorded performance in the market was 3.99%, having the revenues showcasing 29.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 252.79M, as it employees total of 779 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ruhnn Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.75, with a change in the price was noted +0.62. In a similar fashion, Ruhnn Holding Limited posted a movement of +22.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 236,792 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RUHN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ruhnn Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.45%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ruhnn Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.55%, alongside a downfall of -62.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.76% during last recorded quarter.