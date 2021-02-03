Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 13.21M

For the readers interested in the stock health of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS). It is currently valued at $38.84. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $41.76, after setting-off with the price of $38.59. Company’s stock value dipped to $35.10 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $37.68.

Recently in News on January 29, 2021, Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 88,550,000 shares of Class A common stock. The offering consisted of 11,550,000 shares of Class A common stock issued and sold by the Company, which included an additional 2,550,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock following the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of the Company’s common stock from the Company, and 77,000,000 shares of Class A common stock sold by a parent entity of the Company controlled by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (the “Selling Stockholder”), which included an additional 9,000,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock following the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of the Company’s common stock from the Selling Stockholder, in each case at an initial public offering price of $25.00 per share. The Class A common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SHLS” on January 27, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares are logging 1.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $30.04 and $38.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10669763 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) recorded performance in the market was 25.37%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.31B, as it employees total of 691 workers.

Analysts verdict on Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Shoals Technologies Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SHLS is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.37%.