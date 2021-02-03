Recent Change of -7.36% in the CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI), which is $16.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $17.80 after opening rate of $17.735 while the lowest price it went was recorded $16.20 before closing at $17.81.

Recently in News on February 1, 2021, CuriosityStream Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock. CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) (“CuriosityStream”), a global factual entertainment company, announced today that it intends to offer for sale 6,500,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Common Stock”), in an underwritten public offering. In addition, CuriosityStream expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 975,000 shares of Common Stock. The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.72 on 01/20/21, with the lowest value was $15.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CuriosityStream Inc. shares are logging -20.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 121.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.44 and $20.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2042074 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) recorded performance in the market was 18.28%, having the revenues showcasing 91.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 657.86M, as it employees total of 47 workers.

The Analysts eye on CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the CuriosityStream Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.67, with a change in the price was noted +6.51. In a similar fashion, CuriosityStream Inc. posted a movement of +65.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 459,863 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CURI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI)

Raw Stochastic average of CuriosityStream Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.30%.

Considering, the past performance of CuriosityStream Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.28%. The shares increased approximately by -5.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 91.19% during last recorded quarter.