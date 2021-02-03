Recent Change of 12.03% in the ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR), which is $4.43 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.135 after opening rate of $4.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.92 before closing at $3.95.

Recently in News on February 2, 2021, ClearSign Technologies Corporation Receives Process Burner Order from Super Major Global Refinery for European Installation. ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) (“ClearSign” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, has received a purchase order from a global refining company to design, fabricate and supply the Company’s ClearSign Core™ process burner for installation in a European refinery. This is the first purchase from this customer and the second super major customer for the Company. You can read further details here

ClearSign Technologies Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.60 on 02/03/21, with the lowest value was $2.66 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) full year performance was 320.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ClearSign Technologies Corporation shares are logging 5.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1164.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $4.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 453631 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) recorded performance in the market was 34.81%, having the revenues showcasing 76.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 119.61M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ClearSign Technologies Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.81, with a change in the price was noted +2.27. In a similar fashion, ClearSign Technologies Corporation posted a movement of +104.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 212,825 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLIR is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical breakdown of ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR)

Raw Stochastic average of ClearSign Technologies Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.11%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ClearSign Technologies Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 61.22%, alongside a boost of 320.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 76.34% during last recorded quarter.