Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) is on the roll with an average volume of 78.14K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX). It is currently valued at $33.01. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $32.43, after setting-off with the price of $25.67. Company’s stock value dipped to $24.51 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $30.69.

Recently in News on January 12, 2021, Pliant Therapeutics Announces Appointment of David Pyott to Board of Directors. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced the appointment of Dr. David Pyott, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Allergan, to Pliant’s Board of Directors. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -7.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.42 and $35.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 112285 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) recorded performance in the market was 35.08%, having the revenues showcasing 41.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.11B, as it employees total of 62 workers.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pliant Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.41, with a change in the price was noted +6.94. In a similar fashion, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +26.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 102,461 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PLRX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.81%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Pliant Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.08%. The shares increased approximately by 13.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.95% during last recorded quarter.