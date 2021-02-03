Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Quarterly Performance is 21.01%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU). It is currently valued at $15.55. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $17.30, after setting-off with the price of $16.60. Company’s stock value dipped to $15.53 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $17.03.

Recently in News on February 2, 2021, Lufax Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results. Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lufax Holding Ltd shares are logging -22.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.56 and $20.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7169363 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) recorded performance in the market was 9.51%, having the revenues showcasing 21.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.56B, as it employees total of 84830 workers.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Lufax Holding Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LU is recording 0.51 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.51.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Lufax Holding Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.52%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Lufax Holding Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.51%. The shares increased approximately by -6.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.01% during last recorded quarter.