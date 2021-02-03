Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) is on the roll with an average volume of 418.88K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR), which is $24.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $18.48 after opening rate of $16.25 while the lowest price it went was recorded $16.25 before closing at $17.50.

Recently in News on January 21, 2021, Ideal Power Whitepaper: Significant B-TRAN™ Benefits in Numerous Electric Vehicle, Renewable Energy, Data Center Applications. Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bi-directional power switches, has posted to its website a whitepaper, “B-TRAN™ Applications and Benefits”. The whitepaper describes how its patented, proprietary, bi-directional semiconductor power switch architecture, Bi-directional Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™), drives performance, efficiency and cost savings in key emerging and mature markets. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Ideal Power Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.41 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $7.61 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) full year performance was 677.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ideal Power Inc. shares are logging 3.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2140.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.08 and $23.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 812202 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) recorded performance in the market was 114.20%, having the revenues showcasing 219.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.73M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Ideal Power Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.12, with a change in the price was noted +15.50. In a similar fashion, Ideal Power Inc. posted a movement of +281.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 276,481 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IPWR is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ideal Power Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.41%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ideal Power Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 114.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 112.12%, alongside a boost of 677.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 114.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 219.93% during last recorded quarter.