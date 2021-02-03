Here is why Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.95%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM), which is $10.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.95 after opening rate of $10.51 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.50 before closing at $10.80.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results. Frequency Electronics, Inc. (“FEI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ-FEIM) is reporting revenues for the three and six month periods of fiscal 2021, ended October 31, 2020, of $14.0 million and $26.9 million, respectively, compared to revenues of $9.1 million and $21.6 million, respectively, for the same periods of fiscal 2020, ended October 31, 2019. Operating profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $219,000 compared to an operating loss of $4.9 million for the same period of fiscal 2020. Operating loss was $119,000 for the six months ended October 31, 2020 compared to an operating loss of $5.7 million for the six months ended October 31, 2019. Net income for the three and six months ended October 31, 2020 was $329,000 or $0.04 per diluted share and $67,000 or $0.01 per diluted share, respectively, compared to net losses of $4.9 million or ($0.54) per share and $5.5 million or ($0.61) per share, respectively, for the same periods of fiscal 2020. You can read further details here

Frequency Electronics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.43 on 01/20/21, with the lowest value was $10.29 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/21.

Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) full year performance was 16.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Frequency Electronics Inc. shares are logging -9.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.95 and $12.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 56257 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) recorded performance in the market was -1.73%, having the revenues showcasing 18.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 98.06M, as it employees total of 220 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Frequency Electronics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.31, with a change in the price was noted +0.50. In a similar fashion, Frequency Electronics Inc. posted a movement of +4.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,898 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FEIM is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM)

Raw Stochastic average of Frequency Electronics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.05%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Frequency Electronics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.45%, alongside a boost of 16.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.01% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.16% during last recorded quarter.