Here is why Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 12.00%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), which is $115.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $118.90 after opening rate of $111.78 while the lowest price it went was recorded $104.10 before closing at $103.41.

Recently in News on February 2, 2021, Daqo New Energy Provides Updates on Xinjiang Daqo’s Potential IPO in China. Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) (“Daqo New Energy,” the “Company” or “we”), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, provided updates on the status of the proposed initial public offering (“STAR Market IPO”) and listing of the shares of its subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo New Energy (“Xinjiang Daqo”). You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Daqo New Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $118.90 on 02/02/21, with the lowest value was $59.12 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) full year performance was 1016.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Daqo New Energy Corp. shares are logging 5.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1292.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.32 and $109.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3075185 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) recorded performance in the market was 101.97%, having the revenues showcasing 217.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.90B, as it employees total of 1892 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Daqo New Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 49.59, with a change in the price was noted +96.08. In a similar fashion, Daqo New Energy Corp. posted a movement of +485.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,739,589 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DQ is recording 0.51 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Technical breakdown of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Daqo New Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.97%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Daqo New Energy Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 101.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 396.74%, alongside a boost of 1016.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 101.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 217.21% during last recorded quarter.