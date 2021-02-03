Gear up for the change! Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) has hit the volume of 797491

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) is priced at $1.72 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.50 and reached a high price of $1.56, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.51. The stock touched a low price of $1.40.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, Hallador Energy Company Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements. Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) (the “Company”) today announced that it received a notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on December 17, 2020, confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Company regained compliance with the Nasdaq’s requirement when the closing bid price for the Company’s common stock was at or above $1.00 for ten consecutive business days. Accordingly, Nasdaq considers this matter closed. You can read further details here

Hallador Energy Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9000 on 02/03/21, with the lowest value was $1.2900 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) full year performance was -22.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hallador Energy Company shares are logging -14.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 186.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.60 and $2.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 797491 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) recorded performance in the market was 2.72%, having the revenues showcasing 91.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.63M, as it employees total of 915 workers.

The Analysts eye on Hallador Energy Company (HNRG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hallador Energy Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0088, with a change in the price was noted +1.0716. In a similar fashion, Hallador Energy Company posted a movement of +155.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 301,105 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HNRG is recording 0.79 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.60.

Technical rundown of Hallador Energy Company (HNRG)

Raw Stochastic average of Hallador Energy Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.91%.

Considering, the past performance of Hallador Energy Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 124.30%, alongside a downfall of -22.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 91.14% during last recorded quarter.