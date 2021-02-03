Gear up for the change! Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) has hit the volume of 3085164

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) is priced at $10.48 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.96 and reached a high price of $10.97, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.03. The stock touched a low price of $8.96.

Recently in News on January 12, 2021, Clever Leaves Signs Multi-Year Partnership with Brazilian Cannabis Company Entourage Phytolab. Clever Leaves to Receive US$11.4 Million Over Three-year Deal. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. shares are logging -25.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.02 and $14.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3085164 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) recorded performance in the market was 17.75%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 265.46M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

The Analysts eye on Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLVR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.18%.

Considering, the past performance of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.75%. The shares increased approximately by 12.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.75% in the period of the last 30 days.