Ebix Inc. (EBIX) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.80

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) is priced at $41.89 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $52.93 and reached a high price of $54.32, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $53.55. The stock touched a low price of $41.15.

Recently in News on December 15, 2020, BSE EBIX Beta Launches Term Insurance for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on its On-Demand Hi-Tech Platform. BSE Ebix Insurance Broking Private Limited, a joint venture of BSE and Ebix Fincorp Exchange Pte Ltd., today announced the beta launch of term Insurance of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd. on its state-of-the-art hi-tech platform. With this launch, BSE Ebix now has the ability to handle insurance sales across both Term and Endowment lines in the Life Insurance segment, using its omni-channel digital presence. The launch of Life insurance products by BSE Ebix is a major development from the Company’s perspective, since Life insurance is traditionally one of the fastest growing insurance segments in the country. You can read further details here

Ebix Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.14 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $36.92 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) full year performance was 22.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ebix Inc. shares are logging -34.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 378.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.75 and $64.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1113611 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ebix Inc. (EBIX) recorded performance in the market was 10.32%, having the revenues showcasing 131.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.31B, as it employees total of 7975 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ebix Inc. (EBIX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ebix Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.29, with a change in the price was noted +21.05. In a similar fashion, Ebix Inc. posted a movement of +101.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 344,493 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EBIX is recording 1.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.16.

Technical breakdown of Ebix Inc. (EBIX)

Raw Stochastic average of Ebix Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.06%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ebix Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 85.85%, alongside a boost of 22.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 131.95% during last recorded quarter.