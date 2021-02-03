Do Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) beta value of 0.90 signposts another twist?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) is priced at $10.75 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.28 and reached a high price of $11.39, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.50. The stock touched a low price of $10.38.

Recently in News on January 29, 2021, Buenaventura Announces Approval of Deferral and Fractioning Process Request. Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, is pleased to announce that on January 28, 2021 the Deferral and Fractioning approval process with the Peruvian National Customs and Tax Administration Superintendence (“SUNAT”), associated with Buenaventura’s ongoing tax dispute concluded. Said dispute is related to the SUNAT´s refusal to recognize the company´s deductions in respect to contracts for physical deliveries and certain contractual payments made by the Company during the years 2007 and 2008, as well as tax loss which was offset in 2009 and 2010. You can read further details here

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.83 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $9.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) full year performance was -16.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are logging -24.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.12 and $14.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2326116 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) recorded performance in the market was -11.81%, having the revenues showcasing -12.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.30B, as it employees total of 2043 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.94, with a change in the price was noted -2.39. In a similar fashion, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted a movement of -18.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,401,812 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BVN is recording 0.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.15.

Technical breakdown of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

Raw Stochastic average of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.19%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.96%, alongside a downfall of -16.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.39% during last recorded quarter.