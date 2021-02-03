Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.07

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX), which is $57.87 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $58.12 after opening rate of $57.09 while the lowest price it went was recorded $56.14 before closing at $58.02.

Recently in News on January 19, 2021, Investor’s Business Daily Names Comfort Systems USA as a Top ESG Company. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) today announced that it has been included on Investor’s Business Daily’s (“IBD”) 2020 Top 50 Best Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (“ESG”) Companies List. You can read further details here

Comfort Systems USA Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $59.29 on 01/28/21, with the lowest value was $51.12 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) full year performance was 23.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Comfort Systems USA Inc. shares are logging -2.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.54 and $59.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 431582 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) recorded performance in the market was 10.18%, having the revenues showcasing 26.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.15B, as it employees total of 12000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Comfort Systems USA Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 52.80, with a change in the price was noted +6.86. In a similar fashion, Comfort Systems USA Inc. posted a movement of +13.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 239,819 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FIX is recording 0.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.33.

Technical rundown of Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX)

Raw Stochastic average of Comfort Systems USA Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.64%.

Considering, the past performance of Comfort Systems USA Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.21%, alongside a boost of 23.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.68% during last recorded quarter.