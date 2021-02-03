Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) market price of $2.21 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF). It is currently valued at $2.21. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.28, after setting-off with the price of $1.96. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.93 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.20.

Recently in News on February 1, 2021, Can-Fite Announces Inhibition of Liver Fibrosis by Cannabis Compounds in Preclinical Studies. T3/C15 enriched cannabis fraction inhibits liver fibrosis. You can read further details here

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.45 on 02/03/21, with the lowest value was $1.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) full year performance was 3.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares are logging -25.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 104.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.08 and $2.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2627745 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) recorded performance in the market was 23.60%, having the revenues showcasing 27.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.91M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Analysts verdict on Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.85, with a change in the price was noted +0.50. In a similar fashion, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. posted a movement of +28.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 473,221 in trading volumes.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.39%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.57%, alongside a boost of 3.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.17% during last recorded quarter.