Boiling and ready to burst as Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) last month performance was -24.15%

At the end of the latest market close, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) was valued at $24.31. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $24.51 while reaching the peak value of $24.51 and lowest value recorded on the day was $23.70. The stock current value is $26.97.

Recently in News on January 20, 2021, Black Diamond Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Oncology Clinical Development Veteran Dr. Kapil Dhingra to Board of Directors. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies, today announced the appointment of Dr. Kapil Dhingra to its Board of Directors. Dr. Dhingra has more than 30 years’ experience in oncology clinical research and drug development, including as Vice President, Head of the Oncology Disease Biology Leadership Team and Head of Oncology Clinical Development at Hoffmann-La Roche (“Roche”). He has served as a clinical and strategic advisor to Black Diamond since 2017. You can read further details here

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $37.76 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $23.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) full year performance was -36.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -41.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.63 and $46.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 520923 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) recorded performance in the market was -24.15%, having the revenues showcasing -22.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 854.98M, as it employees total of 32 workers.

The Analysts eye on Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.32, with a change in the price was noted -2.36. In a similar fashion, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -8.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 339,105 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BDTX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.44%.

Considering, the past performance of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.40%, alongside a downfall of -36.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.85% during last recorded quarter.