Analysts Mean recommendation for VEON Ltd. (VEON) was 2.70: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of VEON Ltd. (VEON), which is $1.64 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.71 after opening rate of $1.64 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.63 before closing at $1.62.

Recently in News on February 3, 2021, VEON and Mastercard enter into global partnership to boost digital financial services. Partnership to accelerate scaling of VEON’s digital financial services business. You can read further details here

VEON Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9000 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $1.5200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) full year performance was -34.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VEON Ltd. shares are logging -41.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.20 and $2.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6589304 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VEON Ltd. (VEON) recorded performance in the market was 8.61%, having the revenues showcasing 31.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.97B, as it employees total of 46492 workers.

Market experts do have their say about VEON Ltd. (VEON)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the VEON Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4675, with a change in the price was noted +0.3800. In a similar fashion, VEON Ltd. posted a movement of +30.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,867,616 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

Raw Stochastic average of VEON Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.81%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of VEON Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.38%, alongside a downfall of -34.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.20% during last recorded quarter.