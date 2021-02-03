Analysts Mean recommendation for Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) was 2.60: Is this the key time?

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is priced at $300.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $289.71 and reached a high price of $310.66, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $282.00. The stock touched a low price of $286.50.

Recently in News on February 2, 2021, 100% of Customers Recommend Snowflake for Fourth Consecutive Year in Dresner Advisory Services ADI Report. Industry analytics research report ranks Snowflake as a leading ADI technology provider. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Snowflake Inc. shares are logging -29.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $208.55 and $429.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7202066 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) recorded performance in the market was 6.86%, having the revenues showcasing 20.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 85.34B, as it employees total of 2037 workers.

Specialists analysis on Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Snowflake Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SNOW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)

Raw Stochastic average of Snowflake Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.34%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.86%. The shares increased approximately by 7.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.27% during last recorded quarter.