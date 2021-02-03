Analysts Mean recommendation for Qumu Corporation (QUMU) was 2.50: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Qumu Corporation (QUMU), which is $9.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.70 after opening rate of $8.13 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.08 before closing at $8.64.

Recently in News on January 27, 2021, Qumu Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology for organizations of all sizes, announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten registered public offering of 3,225,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $6.75 per share. In addition, Qumu granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase at the public offering price up to 483,750 additional shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. The gross proceeds to Qumu from this offering are expected to be approximately $21.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Qumu, but excluding any exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about January 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Qumu Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.59 on 02/03/21, with the lowest value was $7.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/26/21.

Qumu Corporation (QUMU) full year performance was 258.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Qumu Corporation shares are logging 4.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 635.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $8.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 220102 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Qumu Corporation (QUMU) recorded performance in the market was 8.14%, having the revenues showcasing 89.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 144.29M, as it employees total of 105 workers.

Qumu Corporation (QUMU) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Qumu Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.89, with a change in the price was noted +3.54. In a similar fashion, Qumu Corporation posted a movement of +63.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 127,229 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QUMU is recording 0.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Qumu Corporation (QUMU): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Qumu Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.79%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Qumu Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 81.89%, alongside a boost of 258.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 89.89% during last recorded quarter.