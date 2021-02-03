AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.48M in the recent 3 months

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) is priced at $45.79 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $50.31 and reached a high price of $50.9978, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $51.67. The stock touched a low price of $45.24.

Recently in News on January 26, 2021, AMC Networks Inc. Announces Full Redemption of 4.75% Senior Notes due 2022 and $600 Million Partial Redemption of 5.00% Senior Notes due 2024. AMC Networks Inc. (“AMC Networks” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:AMCX) today announced that it has given notice of its intention to redeem the remaining $400 million outstanding principal amount of its 4.75% Senior Notes due 2022 (CUSIP Number 00164V AC7) (the “2022 Notes”) and $600 million of the outstanding $1 billion principal amount of its 5.00% Senior Notes due 2024 (CUSIP Number 00164V AD5) (the “2024 Notes” and, together with the 2022 Notes, the “Notes”) on February 26, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). The 2022 Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price of 100.000% of the principal amount of the 2022 Notes and the 2024 Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price of 102.500% of the principal amount of the 2024 Notes to be redeemed, in each case, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. You can read further details here

AMC Networks Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $73.00 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $34.58 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) full year performance was 25.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMC Networks Inc. shares are logging -37.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 133.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.62 and $73.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2144974 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) recorded performance in the market was 28.01%, having the revenues showcasing 115.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.82B, as it employees total of 2114 workers.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the AMC Networks Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.77, with a change in the price was noted +23.54. In a similar fashion, AMC Networks Inc. posted a movement of +105.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,689,193 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMCX is recording 3.88 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.77.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of AMC Networks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.64%.

If we look into the earlier routines of AMC Networks Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 91.35%, alongside a boost of 25.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -23.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 115.48% during last recorded quarter.