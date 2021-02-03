9F Inc. (JFU) market price of $1.42 offers the impression of an exciting value play

9F Inc. (JFU) is priced at $1.42 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.28 and reached a high price of $1.55, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.24. The stock touched a low price of $1.28.

Recently in News on February 3, 2021, The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of KNDI, PEN and JFU. The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery. You can read further details here

9F Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5680 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $1.0500 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

9F Inc. (JFU) full year performance was -84.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 9F Inc. shares are logging -85.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 97.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.72 and $9.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6189326 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 9F Inc. (JFU) recorded performance in the market was 36.54%, having the revenues showcasing 7.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 279.38M, as it employees total of 1946 workers.

The Analysts eye on 9F Inc. (JFU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the 9F Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2428, with a change in the price was noted +0.0800. In a similar fashion, 9F Inc. posted a movement of +5.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,852,134 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JFU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of 9F Inc. (JFU)

Raw Stochastic average of 9F Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.05%.

Considering, the past performance of 9F Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.39%, alongside a downfall of -84.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.58% during last recorded quarter.