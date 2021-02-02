Why is Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) up 94.21% from the day 1 this year?

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) is priced at $1.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.50 and reached a high price of $2.33, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.43. The stock touched a low price of $1.41.

Recently in News on December 15, 2020, Blonder Tongue Announces Signing of Securities Purchase Agreement for Private Placement. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR) (the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with certain accredited investors for the sale of shares of its common stock, $0.001 par value per share (“Common Stock”), and warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock to the investors in a private placement. The Securities Purchase Agreement, which was signed on December 14, 2020, provides for the sale and issuance by the Company of 1,428,571 shares of Common Stock and warrants to purchase up to 714,286 shares of Common Stock to the investors. The warrants to be issued to the investors have a three-year term and an exercise price of $1.25 per share. You can read further details here

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3300 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $1.2300 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) full year performance was 94.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. shares are logging -55.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 350.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $3.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8537877 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) recorded performance in the market was 28.57%, having the revenues showcasing 17.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.05M, as it employees total of 161 workers.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1818, with a change in the price was noted +0.8708. In a similar fashion, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. posted a movement of +103.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,039,119 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BDR is recording 1.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.08.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.67%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 132.65%, alongside a boost of 94.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.93% during last recorded quarter.