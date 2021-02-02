Time to Buy Beat-Down Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), which is $26.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $27.40 after opening rate of $27.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $26.82 before closing at $26.60.

Recently in News on January 29, 2021, Consortium Including Tencent Music Entertainment Group Completes Acquisition of Additional Equity Interests in Universal Music Group. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“Tencent Music,” “TME,” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TME), the leading innovative online music entertainment platform in China, today announced that a consortium (the “Consortium”), which is led by Tencent Holdings Limited (00700.HK) and comprising the Company (through one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries) and other co-investors, has completed the acquisition of an additional 10% equity stake (the “Transaction”) in Universal Music Group (“UMG”) from its parent company, Vivendi SE (VIV.PA) (“Vivendi”), through exercising the call option as announced in December 2020. The Transaction was based on the same enterprise value of EUR30 billion for 100% of UMG’s share capital as in the initial acquisition that closed in March 2020. You can read further details here

Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.84 on 01/20/21, with the lowest value was $18.90 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) full year performance was 112.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are logging -6.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 192.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.22 and $28.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9804225 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) recorded performance in the market was 40.28%, having the revenues showcasing 83.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.69B, as it employees total of 3610 workers.

Specialists analysis on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the Tencent Music Entertainment Group a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.62, with a change in the price was noted +11.19. In a similar fashion, Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted a movement of +70.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,150,728 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TME is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Trends and Technical analysis: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Raw Stochastic average of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.17%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 67.22%, alongside a boost of 112.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 83.48% during last recorded quarter.