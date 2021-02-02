The Macerich Company (MAC) is on the roll with an average volume of 7.75M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, The Macerich Company (MAC) was valued at $15.70. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $16.09 while reaching the peak value of $16.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.47. The stock current value is $14.01.

Recently in News on January 28, 2021, Macerich Declares The Quarterly Dividend On Its Common Shares. The Board of Directors of the Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.15 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 3, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 19, 2021. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The Macerich Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.99 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $10.31 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

The Macerich Company (MAC) full year performance was -33.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Macerich Company shares are logging -46.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 207.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.56 and $25.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 25296779 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Macerich Company (MAC) recorded performance in the market was 31.30%, having the revenues showcasing 105.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.72B, as it employees total of 723 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The Macerich Company (MAC)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the The Macerich Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 8 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.81, with a change in the price was noted +5.74. In a similar fashion, The Macerich Company posted a movement of +69.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,639,326 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MAC is recording 2.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.45.

Technical breakdown of The Macerich Company (MAC)

Raw Stochastic average of The Macerich Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.21%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The Macerich Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 83.62%, alongside a downfall of -33.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 105.43% during last recorded quarter.