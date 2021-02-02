Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.09

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH), which is $1.84 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.98 after opening rate of $1.87 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.78 before closing at $1.72.

Recently in News on February 1, 2021, Tantech Subsidiary Selected for International Standard Creation. Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) (“Tantech” or the “Company”), a clean energy company in China, today announced its subsidiary Zhejiang Tantech Bamboo Charcoal Co., Ltd. participated in the creation of Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3 of ISO 21626, an international standard for bamboo charcoal. Part 1 and Part 2 have been formally published. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Tantech Holdings Ltd had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2200 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $1.2700 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) full year performance was 27.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tantech Holdings Ltd shares are logging -49.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 127.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.81 and $3.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8794258 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) recorded performance in the market was 33.33%, having the revenues showcasing -30.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 65.26M, as it employees total of 70 workers.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tantech Holdings Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1361, with a change in the price was noted -0.2800. In a similar fashion, Tantech Holdings Ltd posted a movement of -13.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,457,003 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TANH is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Tantech Holdings Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.40%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Tantech Holdings Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.66%, alongside a boost of 27.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.57% during last recorded quarter.