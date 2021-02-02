T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) market price of $2.18 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO). It is currently valued at $2.18. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.20, after setting-off with the price of $2.06. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.04 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.99.

Recently in News on January 29, 2021, T2 Biosystems Reports Granting of Inducement Award. T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a global leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, announced today that it issued an inducement award to Dr. Aparna Ahuja, the Company’s recently appointed Chief Medical Officer, in accordance with the terms of Dr. Ahuja’s employment offer letter. You can read further details here

T2 Biosystems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.92 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $1.19 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) full year performance was 144.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, T2 Biosystems Inc. shares are logging -25.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 827.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.23 and $2.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9866176 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) recorded performance in the market was 75.81%, having the revenues showcasing 63.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 327.44M, as it employees total of 151 workers.

Market experts do have their say about T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the T2 Biosystems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.35, with a change in the price was noted +0.92. In a similar fashion, T2 Biosystems Inc. posted a movement of +73.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,274,962 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TTOO is recording 2.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.53.

Technical breakdown of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

Raw Stochastic average of T2 Biosystems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.63%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of T2 Biosystems Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 75.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.33%, alongside a boost of 144.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 74.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 63.91% during last recorded quarter.