Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) was up 6.06%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH). It is currently valued at $1.75. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.83, after setting-off with the price of $1.81. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.66 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.65.

Recently in News on February 1, 2021, Torchlight Chairman Converts $1.6 Million of Debt Into Common Stock. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH), an oil and gas exploration company (“Torchlight”), today announced that the McCabe Petroleum Corporation, owned by Torchlight’s chairman Greg McCabe, converted the entire principal amount of its $1.5 million secured convertible promissory note issued by Torchlight in September of 2020 into common stock at its conversion price of $0.375 per share, totaling 4,000,000 shares. Additionally, Mr. McCabe converted the entire principal amount of the $100,000 promissory note issued by Torchlight in December 2020 into common stock at its conversion price of $1.00 per share, totaling 100,000 shares. You can read further details here

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1500 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $0.6810 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) full year performance was 182.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares are logging -18.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 728.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $2.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7333942 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) recorded performance in the market was 150.00%, having the revenues showcasing 507.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 165.34M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5741, with a change in the price was noted +1.4900. In a similar fashion, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. posted a movement of +573.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,363,500 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TRCH is recording 1.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.02%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 150.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 445.68%, alongside a boost of 182.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 144.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 507.64% during last recorded quarter.