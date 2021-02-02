Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close American Resources Corporation (AREC) was up 63.30%

At the end of the latest market close, American Resources Corporation (AREC) was valued at $2.51. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.55 while reaching the peak value of $2.57 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.3501. The stock current value is $4.10.

Recently in News on February 2, 2021, American Resources Corporation Acquires Exclusive Rights to Purdue University’s Rare Earth Element Innovations, Critical for Clean Energy Technologies. An environmentally safer method of rare earth and other critical material separation and purification using ligand-assisted chromatography for coal, coal byproducts, recycled permanent magnets and Lithium Ion batteries . You can read further details here

American Resources Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.16 on 02/02/21, with the lowest value was $1.80 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) full year performance was 318.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Resources Corporation shares are logging -16.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1026.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $4.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 52837904 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Resources Corporation (AREC) recorded performance in the market was 28.72%, having the revenues showcasing 62.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 97.71M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Market experts do have their say about American Resources Corporation (AREC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the American Resources Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.79, with a change in the price was noted +2.50. In a similar fashion, American Resources Corporation posted a movement of +192.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,611,667 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of American Resources Corporation (AREC)

Raw Stochastic average of American Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.21%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of American Resources Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 83.21%, alongside a boost of 318.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 62.99% during last recorded quarter.