Recent Change of -9.26% in the Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT), which is $3.33 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.68 after opening rate of $3.27 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.27 before closing at $3.67.

Recently in News on February 1, 2021, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces Planned Sale-Leaseback Transaction for Shreveport Fuels Terminal Assets. Company expects to utilize proceeds to redeem $70 million of its 7.625% Senior Notes due 2022. You can read further details here

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.75 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $2.96 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) full year performance was -11.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. shares are logging -23.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 306.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.82 and $4.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 515645 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) recorded performance in the market was 17.25%, having the revenues showcasing 5.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 292.79M, as it employees total of 1500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.32, with a change in the price was noted +1.00. In a similar fashion, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. posted a movement of +41.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 158,904 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT)

Raw Stochastic average of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.85%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.61%, alongside a downfall of -11.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.76% during last recorded quarter.