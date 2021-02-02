Recent Change of 1.94% in the United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) is priced at $0.84 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.75 and reached a high price of $0.86, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.83. The stock touched a low price of $0.74.

Recently in News on February 1, 2021, United States Antimony Corporation Announces $10.7 Million Registered Direct Offering. United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE AMERICAN:UAMY), today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors, providing for the purchase and sale of 15,300,000 shares of common stock at a price of $0.70 per share in a registered direct offering, resulting in total gross proceeds of approximately $10.7 million, before deducting the placement agents’ fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Company also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to 7,650,000 shares of common stock in a concurrent private placement. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.85 per share of common stock, will be exercisable six months from the date of issuance and will expire five and one-half years following the initial date of issuance. You can read further details here

United States Antimony Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0400 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $0.4801 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) full year performance was 105.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, United States Antimony Corporation shares are logging -18.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 284.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.22 and $1.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 32722217 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) recorded performance in the market was 61.78%, having the revenues showcasing 111.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 65.79M, as it employees total of 103 workers.

Analysts verdict on United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the United States Antimony Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4763, with a change in the price was noted +0.3445. In a similar fashion, United States Antimony Corporation posted a movement of +68.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,246,741 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UAMY is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of United States Antimony Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.88%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of United States Antimony Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 61.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 111.07%, alongside a boost of 105.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 67.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 111.12% during last recorded quarter.